Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

The Wildfires player who could add X factor to Brumbies on Super W debut

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
March 16 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brumbies Kyah Little (main) and Kate Holland (bottom right) are set to do battle with Layne Morgan's (top right) Waratahs on Saturday. Pictures ACT Brumbies and Sitthixay Dittavong
Brumbies Kyah Little (main) and Kate Holland (bottom right) are set to do battle with Layne Morgan's (top right) Waratahs on Saturday. Pictures ACT Brumbies and Sitthixay Dittavong

Kyah Little believes she can bring a bit of X factor to the ACT Brumbies in her Super W debut against heavyweights NSW Waratahs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.