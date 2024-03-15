The Wildfires player who could add X factor to Brumbies on Super W debut

Kyah Little believes she can bring a bit of X factor to the ACT Brumbies in her Super W debut against heavyweights NSW Waratahs.
The Maryland 20-year-old and Hunter Wildfires back was signed by the Brumbies this campaign and has been named as a finisher against the Waratahs in their season-opener at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.
Little, one of two Wildfires in the ACT side along with starting second-rower Kate Holland, has relocated to Canberra and plans to seize any match minutes that come her way.
"It's a massive opportunity," Little said.
"I'll do whatever I can with what time I get on the field, and just to get more experience.
"Some of the players are current Wallaroos, so to be able to play with those girls will be great."
Little, also a talented touch, oztag and rugby league player, wants to use the short Super W season to establish herself in the competition and earn another contract for 2025.
The Waratahs were convincing winners against ACT in a trial match during pre-season but Little expects several Super W newcomers to bring an unknown quality to the Brumbies.
"There's a few of us that coaches won't know; they won't have video on us and won't be prepared for what we could throw at them," she said.
Holland is playing her second season with the Brumbies and will start in the second row.
The Nelson Bay 33-year-old teaches at Wirreanda Public School in Medowie but has relocated to Canberra for the six-week season.
"Last year, I took away that the separation from club to this higher level there really is a gap and you just can't fall behind because the opposition will capitalise from that," Holland said.
"You've got to have that rugby IQ and eyes up and take that opportunity when you see it.
"This year I want to continue building on all of the amazing things I learnt at that level last year. You just don't get that weekly exposure at club."
Playing a pivotal role for the Waratahs will be Speers Point 25-year-old and Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan, who the Wildfires hope to have on their roster again this year.
The Brumbies and Waratahs both bowed out in Super W semi-finals last year. It was the first time NSW had not made the final.
"We've got a lot of oldcomers and newcomers in the team, so it's a nice blend throughout the Waratahs squad," Morgan said.
"Our biggest goal at the moment is to breed success but also to bring that trophy back home. We want that back on our mantle.
"It's not only to get back in that final but to win it altogether again because we definitely have the squad to do it.
"That's pushing us and driving us because at the moment our biggest challenger is ourselves."
The Brumbies are equally motivated to make a strong start and Holland said their opponents should not read much into a dominant trial performance.
"I feel like we've got a stronger team this year because we've got the momentum from last year and then other individual players who are coming in and strengthening the squad as well," Holland said.
"[Waratahs] might be thinking this is an easy game for them, considering how our trial went, but we really took that trial as a trial and tried lots of people in different positions and we took a lot away from that."
The Waratahs also feature Hunter products Maya Stewart on the wing and Leilani Nathan on the bench.
