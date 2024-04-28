No Ponga, no worries as Armstrong stars in Knights' win over Dolphins

David Armstrong has made a brilliant start at fullback replacing injured Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga, the rookie scoring on debut to help Newcastle claim an 18-14 win over the Dolphins in Brisbane on Sunday.
Commencing an expected 12-week period without their marquee man, the Knights produced one of their best performances this season at Suncorp Stadium to claim a much-needed win.
Armstrong scored the opening try and looked a constant threat in his maiden NRL appearance, while halves Jackson Hastings and Tyson Gamble steered the side well and Newcastle's forwards all lifted.
Across the board, the Knights were a much-improved outfit, completing 21 of 21 sets in the first half and playing with intensity in both attack and defence.
They had about 70 per cent of the possession in the opening 20 minutes and made the most of it, scoring two tries to take a 10-0 lead. The Dolphins hit back midway through the half and the Knights did well to hold them out before and after the break.
Gamble crossed early in the second half to extend the lead, while the Dolphins couldn't find any further points until the last three minutes, when they scored twice to make for a thrilling finish.
The Redcliffe-based side were without a host of top-flight regulars, including attacking guns Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Hernbie Farnworth, along with forwards Tom Gilbert, Thomas Flegler and Felise Kaufusi. They also lost experienced forward Kenny Bromwich midway through the first half.
But the Knights were similarly impacted after they lost forward Jed Cartwright (ankle) early on and Jacob Saifiti (leg) late in the game.
The victory, Newcastle's third this season, lifts them two positions on the points table to 13th.
The Dolphins remain sixth ahead of Canberra and Cronulla's clash on Sunday afternoon.
Armstrong's maiden try came just eight minutes in a couple of plays after Dolphins winger Jack Bostock dropped a bomb.
Hastings gave the 23-year-old a dream start to his NRL career, putting the fullback through a gap from close range on the left edge.
Dane Gagai crossed for Newcastle's second nine minutes later, the veteran centre dragging Bostock across the line before converting his own try to make it 10-0.
Former Knight Oryn Keeley finished off a 50-metre break on the right edge in the 26th minute, although his first NRL try was a controversial one with the pass he caught from centre Jake Averillo 10 metres out from the try-line appearing forward.
In the ensuing set, interchange Knights forward Cartwright dropped to the ground with an ankle injury and soon departed.
Three minutes before half-time, Adam Elliott made a crucial try-saving tackle to deny Dolphins fullback Trai Fuller.
Armstrong went close to bagging a double in the final minute of the half when he kicked a grubber for himself but was beaten to the ball by Fuller.
Seven minutes after the break, Hastings put Phoenix Crossland through a hole, and the utility offloaded to Gamble who scored to the left of the goal-posts.
Leading 16-6, the Knights were lucky not to concede a try when the Dolphins looked to have scored from some helter-skelter play, but the home side was ruled to have made a pass after a completed tackle.
A few minutes later, there was a similar break but Dolphins utility Kurt Donoghoe dropped the ball short of the try-line.
The Dolphins went close again but Averillo spilt the ball in the in-goal area after chasing down a kick.
Gagai's 66th-minute penalty goal put the Knights two converted tries in front, a lead which they almost needed.
Dolphins winger Jamayne Isaako ultimately scored on the right flank in the 77th minute, before Averillo finished off a break down the same side of the field in the next set.
But Isaako's failed conversion attempts left the Dolphins trailing by four.
The Knights now have a week's turnaround before taking on the Warriors at home next Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.