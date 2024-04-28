Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
No Ponga, no worries as Armstrong stars in Knights' win over Dolphins

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 28 2024 - 4:23pm, first published 3:57pm
David Armstrong scores on debut in Brisbane. Picture Getty Images
David Armstrong scores on debut in Brisbane. Picture Getty Images

David Armstrong has made a brilliant start at fullback replacing injured Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga, the rookie scoring on debut to help Newcastle claim an 18-14 win over the Dolphins in Brisbane on Sunday.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

