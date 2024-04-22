Knights skipper Ponga facing surgery; set to miss half the season

THE Newcastle Knights' finals hopes have been dealt a devastating blow amid fears that skipper Kalyn Ponga will miss at least half the season with a foot injury that is likely to require surgery.
The champion fullback was replaced in the 53rd minute of Sunday's 36-12 loss to Canterbury, and most initially assumed he had aggravated the hip-pointer problem he sustained 10 days earlier against Sydney Roosters.
But it was subsequently revealed that he had suffered suspected ligament damage in his foot, and he emerged from the dressing rooms after the game in a protective boot.
It is understood scans have revealed a Lisfranc rupture, which is expected to sideline him for at least 12 weeks.
That will rule him out of this year's State of Origin series and leave the Knights without their marquee player when they desperately need him, after a tardy start to the season that has delivered two wins from seven games.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien is weighing up whether to switch veteran Dane Gagai to fullback or to blood rookies David Armstrong or Fletcher Sharpe, both of whom are yet to appear in the NRL.
Newcastle, who were $3.50 with TAB to make the top eight before they played Canterbury, have now drifted to $6.
They have blown out to $81 to win the premiership.
