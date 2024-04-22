Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights skipper Ponga facing surgery; set to miss half the season

By Robert Dillon
Updated April 22 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE Newcastle Knights' finals hopes have been dealt a devastating blow amid fears that skipper Kalyn Ponga will miss at least half the season with a foot injury that is likely to require surgery.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.