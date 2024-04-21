Ponga injured as Bulldogs stun out-of-sorts Knights

Canterbury have stunned an out-of-sorts Newcastle 36-12 at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Sunday to leave the Knights languishing in 15th position after seven rounds.
Newcastle were accused of "lacking intensity" and "commitment" at half-time by Fox Sports analyst Cooper Cronk and you could hardly dispute the four-time premiership winner's assessment.
The Bulldogs were all over the Knights for much of the opening 40 minutes, scoring three tries to one to lead 18-6 at the break, and the party only rolled on after half-time.
Errors, communication mix-ups and poor defence cost the Knights in a performance they'll be desperate to put behind them.
To make matters worse, they lost skipper Kalyn Ponga in the second half to a fresh foot injury. The fullback had been hampered by the hip-point injury he picked up a week earlier, but left the field in the 51st minute and sat sideline in a moon boot.
His departure forced Tyson Gamble, who was a late tactical replacement for Jack Cogger at five-eighth, to the unfamiliar position of fullback.
Gamble did his best but the Bulldogs were on a roll and crossed for a further three tries in the second stanza.
Already missing experienced duo Dane Gagai (calf) and Tyson Frizell (hamstring), the Knights will now be sweating on Ponga's fitness for next week's trip to Queensland to face the in-form Dolphins.
They can hardly afford to lose their marquee man, given they now have a 2-5 record and sit third last.
It was actually Canterbury who were dealt an early blow when prop Chris Patolo was ruled out in the third minute after just one carry, but it didn't stop his side from testing Newcastle in the opening exchanges.
The Bulldogs went close to scoring a few minutes in when Knights centre Bradman Best lost possession whilst catching a kick, only to be saved by Ponga who grounded the ball.
A failed short dropout from Ponga then gave the Bulldogs easy field position and forward Sam Hughes soon barged over. Matt Burton's conversion put the home side up 6-0 after just six minutes.
Best produced a try-saving tackle eight minutes later to deny Jaeman Salmon. The back-rower had chased down a kick with ease but Best's tackle dislodged the ball enough from Salmon's grasp for the Bunker to rule a knock-on.
Matt Burton's 40-20 midway through the half made the Bulldogs look like they could do no wrong, while the Knights appeared to be having that type of day when Ponga dropped a routine pass on the fifth-tackle, seemingly unaware he was going to get the ball.
After forcing a third goal-line drop out, the Bulldogs made the most of their possession with winger Jacob Kiraz crossing in the 21st minute out wide.
Back-rower Dylan Lucas hit back for the Knights when he sliced through a gap to score in the 30th minute, but the good work was undone in the ensuing set when winger Greg Marzhew knocked on.
The mistake proved costly as centre Bronson Xerri crossed a few plays later for his first try since 2019 following his four-year drug ban.
Ponga emerged in the second half clearly restricted by the hip-point injury he sustained a week earlier, and eight minutes after the break he was badly caught out when Bulldogs forward Bailey Hayward chased down a kick to score.
The fullback departed shortly afterwards as Canterbury moved 24-6 ahead.
Fan-favourites Josh Addo-Carr and Stephen Crichton scored exciting tries in the 58th and 71st minutes, respectively, much to the delight of long-suffering Bulldogs supporters.
With three minutes remaining, Knights prop Jack Hetherington was sent to the sin bin after a blow-up with Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney, who was also binned.
Best scored a consolation try in the final minute after taking an offload from Kai Pearce-Paul following some broken play.
