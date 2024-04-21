Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Ponga injured as Bulldogs stun out-of-sorts Knights

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 21 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture Getty Images
Picture Getty Images

Canterbury have stunned an out-of-sorts Newcastle 36-12 at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Sunday to leave the Knights languishing in 15th position after seven rounds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.