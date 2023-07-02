Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights end lean streak with club-record demolition of Bulldogs

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 2 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:48pm
The Knights celebrate a try against Canterbury. Picture by Getty Images
THE Newcastle Knights ended a frustrating run in emphatic fashion with a club-record thrashing of an outclassed Canterbury 66-0 at Accor Stadium on Sunday.

