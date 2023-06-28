Newcastle Herald
Matildas cap 41 Sue 'Buzz' Buswell thrilled to see how far the game has come for women and girls

By Renee Valentine
June 29 2023 - 7:30am
Newcastle's Sue Buswell, Matildas cap 41, helped pave the way for all of the girls and women who play football today. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle's Sue Buswell, Matildas cap 41, helped pave the way for all of the girls and women who play football today. Picture by Simone De Peak

Ask Sue Buswell how she feels knowing young girls are playing soccer at every ground around Newcastle each weekend and the past Matilda grins from ear to ear.

