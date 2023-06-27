Knights veteran Dane Gagai will miss Newcastle's crunch clash with Canterbury-Bankstown on Sunday.
The centre, who made six errors in Newcastle's 20-12 loss to Penrith on Saturday, has reportedly suffered a foot injury.
Enari Tuala will take his place against the Bulldogs at Accor Stadium.
Meanwhile, Lachlan Fitzgibbon has been named to make his return from a week lay-off.
Off-contract Fitzgibbon, who is in the sights of multiple Super League clubs for next season and beyond, missed the trip to Penrith after suffering a concussion the week prior.
He will resume his spot on the left edge.
Dylan Lucas, who has started the past three NRL games in the back-row, has dropped out of the side.
The Knights, placed 14th and five points outside the top eight, are reaching the must-win stage if they hope to make the finals.
They will likely need to win seven of their remaining nine games to be a chance of reaching the play-offs.
The Bulldogs, who are 15th and a single competition point behind Newcastle, have lost their past three games.
Two of their five wins this season have come at Accor Stadium.
NSW representatives Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Burton both return to the side.
Knights (vs Bulldogs)
1. Kalyn Ponga (C)
2. Dom Young
3. Enari Tuala
4. Bradman Best
5. Greg Marzhew
6. Tyson Gamble
7. Jackson Hastings
8. Daniel Saifiti
9. Phoenix Crossland
10. Leo Thompson
11. Tyson Frizell (C)
12. Lachlan Fitzgibbon
13. Adam Elliott
14. Kurt Mann
15. Jacob Saifiti
16. Jack Hetherington
17. Mat Croker
18. Dylan Lucas
19. Brodie Jones
20. Lachlan Miller
21. Jack Johns
22. Adam Clune
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.