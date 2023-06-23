Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Wolves knocking at door to sign up Fitzy

By Barry Toohey
June 24 2023 - 4:30am
All signs are pointing towards Knights back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon leaving Newcastle to play in the Super League next season. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Warrington have emerged as the favourite to sign out-of-contract Knight Lachlan Fitzgibbon, with sources even suggesting he has all but agreed to join the English Super League powerhouse on a multi-season deal from next year.

