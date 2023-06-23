Warrington have emerged as the favourite to sign out-of-contract Knight Lachlan Fitzgibbon, with sources even suggesting he has all but agreed to join the English Super League powerhouse on a multi-season deal from next year.
It's understood Warrington lead the race for Fitzgibbon's signature and the joint ladder-leading Wolves are tipped to win out over their Super League rivals if the back-rower leaves the Knights as expected.
"I've heard it's pretty much a done deal," one source in England told us.
But clouding the picture a little is the fact there has been no shortage of overseas interest. Leeds Rhinos are also circling the 29-year-old while Catalans, who have Fitzgibbon's former teammate Mitchell Pearce on their roster until the end of this season, are also rumoured to be in the mix.
Adding intrigue to the negotiations, Warrington sacked Aussie import Josh McGuire just last week for disciplinary reasons after playing just seven games for the club. It's hardly a stretch to suggest if Fitzgibbon does reject rival offers and opts to sign with the Wolves, it would be no surprise if McGuire's departure potentially opens the door for Warrington to then try to get the Knights veteran there immediately.
Whether Fitzgibbon would even consider an immediate move to England if that was the case is not known, but even if he was open to it, it's unlikely Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien would entertain an early release given the club's precarious position on the ladder.
At this stage, it's all conjecture as Fitzgibbon is yet to publicly declare where he will be in 2024. A South Newcastle Lion who came through the junior ranks at the Knights, he has played 111 NRL games over nine seasons since debuting in the top grade in 2015.
Only last week, he told the Herald: "At this stage, I'm probably not looking to go elsewhere in the NRL. So if I don't stay with the Knights, I'll probably head overseas."
After six years in the system, the Knights have released utility Simi Sasagi from the final year of his contract to link with the Canberra Raiders in 2024.
The two clubs have been involved in negotiations on a potential swap deal that would see Sasagi move on immediately.
However, at this stage, no deal has been brokered.
The Knights were keen on young Raiders forward Trey Mooney and also asked about experienced hookers Tom Starling and Danny Levi, who have played for Newcastle previously, but were told all three were off limits.
Sasagi is just 22 but has been something of a wasted talent to date.
Internally, his commitment to rehab after injury has been criticised as has his stamina during games.
However, he's been given only limited NRL chances, making 17 appearances since his 2021 debut with only three in the starting side.
He hasn't featured at all this season. A new club could provide the opportunity he needs.
Fitzgibbon's impending call on his future will no doubt spur the Knights on to get the club's other veteran back-rower Tyson Frizell tied down.
Frizell has a three-year-deal on the table from an English club plus offers from Wests Tigers and Canterbury, but Knights insiders remain confident he will accept a two-year extension worth in excess of $1 million to stay in Newcastle.
The Knights' NRLW premiership defence kicks off this time next month and there is still no sign of one of the club's major new signings, English international five-eighth Georgia Roche.
Roche, who has signed a five-year-deal, remains stuck in England without a visa. Knights director of football Peter Parr told us he remains confident it will be sorted and she will arrive in Newcastle early enough to train for at least a few weeks before their premiership opener on July 22.
It apparently wasn't only a big pay cheque and the lure of playing for a heavyweight NRL club with millionaire backers that prompted giant winger Dom Young's decision to quit the Knights at the end of the season to join the Roosters.
We're told another big sweetener in the multimillion-dollar deal was the Roosters also agreeing to sign Young's older brother Alex and bring him out to Australia.
Alex, 24, who is also a winger, plays in the English second division competition with, coincidentally, Newcastle Thunder. He played for Jamaica in last season's World Cup.
He's understood to have signed a second-tier contract.
Knights captain Kalyn Ponga and Dane Gagai took advantage of Tyson Frizell's Origin absence to cut his lead to just one point in our player-of-the-year competition with standout performances in the 18-16 loss to the Roosters.
Rd 16 - Knights v Roosters
3 Kalyn Ponga 2 Dane Gagai 1 Adam Elliott
Current standings: 12 Tyson Frizell 11 Kalyn Ponga, Dane Gagai 10 Lachie Miller 8 Greg Marzhew 5 Jackson Hastings 4 Phoenix Crossland 3 Leo Thompson, Kurt Mann 2 Tyson Gamble, Bradman Best, Daniel Saifiti 1 Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Dom Young, Jacob Saifiti, Adam Elliott.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.