Nikolai Topor-Stanley signs with Lambton Jaffas in NPL

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 22 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 2:30pm
Nikolia Topor-Stanley.
Veteran former Jets defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley will join Lambton Jaffas in the NPL men's competition, after the club confirmed his recruitment on Thursday.

