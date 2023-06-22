Nikolai Topor-Stanley signs with Lambton Jaffas in NPL

Veteran former Jets defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley will join Lambton Jaffas in the NPL men's competition, after the club confirmed his recruitment on Thursday.
Topor-Stanley has signed with the Jaffas for the rest of this season, with an option to play again next year.
The 38-year-old, who announced his retirement late in the season with Western United and played his final game on April 29, racked up 380 matches in the A-League.
The news comes as sixth-placed Jaffas are locked in a seven-way battle to make the top five finals with seven rounds remaining.
Jaffas host Broadmeadow on Sunday but Topor-Stanley is not expected to debut for the club until the following round against Lake Macquarie at home on July 1.
The three-time Jets player of the year and four-time Socceroo, who is moving his family back to Newcastle, was expected to link with Jaffas after the club were rumoured to have won the race to sign him month ago.
"It is a huge coup for the Jaffas to have a player of the standing of Nikolai join us and play in our squad," Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said.
"All of the squad can't wait to welcome Nikolai into the team.
"He'll make an immense impact to us, both on and off the field."
Jaffas president Scott Douglas said: "The club is rapt to engage the services of Nikolai, both for his on-field abilities and presence, but most importantly, for the personal values that he has demonstrated over his illustrious career".
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
