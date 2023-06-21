* CESSNOCK will be missing three players with suspension for Saturday's one-versus-two battle against the Pickers at Maitland Sportsground. Jai See was added to that list this week after copping a one-match ban, playing reserves in round 12 when first grade had the bye. Jarred Anderson found himself in trouble again following a reserve-grade fixture the weekend earlier while Goannas captain-coach Harry Siejka continues his month-long stint on the sidelines.

