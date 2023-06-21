Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Kurri Kurri stalwart Mitch Cullen makes mid-season switch to Newcastle Rugby League neighbours Maitland

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 21 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pickers signing Mitch Cullen kicking off for Kurri Kurri at Maitland Sportsground. He joins the Newcastle RL leaders for the rest of this season and 2024. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Pickers signing Mitch Cullen kicking off for Kurri Kurri at Maitland Sportsground. He joins the Newcastle RL leaders for the rest of this season and 2024. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

MAITLAND have potentially strengthened the credentials of a Newcastle Rugby League premiership defence following the mid-season signing of Kurri Kurri stalwart Mitch Cullen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.