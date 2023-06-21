Dual suspensions for Kurri Kurri in wake of last-gasp loss

KURRI KURRI pair Jack Tamburrini and Tama Whareaorere have been sidelined with Newcastle Rugby League suspensions.
Tamburrini failed in his bid to have a careless high tackle charge downgraded on Tuesday night and was handed a three-match ban after fronting the judiciary panel.
Whareaorere opted for an early guilty plea and will miss one game for contrary conduct.
Two other Bulldogs, Ben McIntyre and Sam Hunt, are free to play this weekend after both escaped with warnings for contrary conduct.
All stemmed from Saturday's narrow 34-32 loss to Central at Kurri Sportsground, the visitors scoring out wide off the last play and kicking a conversion to nab two competition points.
Central's Greg Morris-Davis entered an early guilty plea this week and copped a two-match suspension for contrary conduct.
Kurri, still without a win this season, host Souths and Wyong over the next fortnight before a bye in round 15 and away trip to The Entrance on July 23.
Central, four points outside the top five, are at home to The Entrance and Souths the next two rounds.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
