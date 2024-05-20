NPL: Title contenders Broadmeadow on guard for dangerous Maitland

A fresh and in-form Bailey Wells knows Broadmeadow can't afford to look beyond Maitland on Tuesday night in their NPL men's premiership chase.
The midfielder leads Broadmeadow's scorers this year with nine goals, which include a first-half double on Saturday in the 8-2 demolition of Adamstown in round 12. Jarred Baker also scored twice before he and Wells were rested at half-time.
Second-placed Broadmeadow (27 points) can close to within three points of Lambton Jaffas (33) with a win, although the leaders will have a game in hand. Magic finished a point behind premiers Lambton last year and loom as the most likely challengers again.
"We're just hoping they slip up and we can capitalise on anything, but we've just got to continue winning games," Wells said. "But Maitland have got a good side and they've always caused us troubles in the past few years, so it's going to be a good game."
Wells served only one match of a five-game ban for making contact with a referee before having it suspended on appeal. He has since scored four goals in a game and a half.
"It's very good to be back on the park and scoring goals," he said.
The Magpies (14 points) beat Valentine 4-2 on Saturday to rise to sixth. Braedyn Crowley scored twice then came off in the 80th minute with tightness. Cal Bower was also injured but coach Michael Bolch said both would start against Magic.
James Thompson also grabbed a brace against Valentine, who they led 4-0 early in the second half. Maitland went down 5-0 to Jaffas in their previous start.
"Everyone just played well," Bolch said.
"Our big two up front clicked and found the goals. They scored two each but Crowley set Jimmy's two up as well.
"We've been playing well in patches and there's been a lot of games where we've had early chances and haven't scored and it's come back and bit us.
"On the weekend we were on the front foot and had two goals inside 30 minutes. I thought they threw a lot at us late and the last 10 minutes we had no more subs and an injury, so it was backs against the wall."
Broadmeadow coach Jim Cresnar said keeper Lewis Alvarez could return to the squad after being rested with a finger problem on Saturday.
Sam Donnellan is set to boost Magic when returning from US college but he is not due back until Wednesday.
Maitland gained Jackson and Dylan Burston from Newcastle Olympic in last week's window for roster changes but Magic remained unchanged, despite clubs chasing members of their deep squad.
"It's positive signs," Wells said.
"We've got a pretty close group and good team culture. It's a good bunch of boys."
