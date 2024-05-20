Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Meg Lanning's advice for improving grassroots cricket for women and girls

By Renee Valentine
May 20 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Wallsend legends Leah Poulton and Jenny Wallace with former Australian women's cricket captain Meg Lanning and club president Peter Hanna at Wallsend Diggers on Friday. Picture by Renee Valentine
From left, Wallsend legends Leah Poulton and Jenny Wallace with former Australian women's cricket captain Meg Lanning and club president Peter Hanna at Wallsend Diggers on Friday. Picture by Renee Valentine

Meg Lanning has been pivotal in leading women's cricket to a new era.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.