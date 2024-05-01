Bush Breaker and teen sensation in mix for Greater Hunter Coast's new team

NSW Country Bush Breaker Emma-Jayne Howe and teenage talent Caoimhe Bray are expected to headline Greater Hunter Coast's second-grade side in NSW Premier Cricket Women's next summer.
The Crushers' entry into second grade has been confirmed for 2024-25 and comes in addition to their Brewer Shield side, which has played in the NSW Premier Cricket under-18 women's competition for two seasons.
The Newcastle-based club is aiming to also field a first-grade team in the next few years.
Bray steered Greater Hunter Coast to grand final glory in March with an unbeaten 202 runs off 134 balls after the Crushers had bowed out in the semi-finals of their first season.
The 14-year-old all-rounder produced centuries in the elimination final and semi-final to set up an historic grand final for the club.
Bray, who is a NSW Country under-19 cricket representative and in the Australian under-17 women's soccer squad bound for the Asian Cup this month, was named Brewer Shield player of the year at the NSW Premier Cricket awards night on April 20.
Howe, 34, has been playing for Northern Districts in Sydney and was named 2023-24 second-grade captain of the year at the NSW Premier Cricket awards night .
Both were among what Greater Hunter Coast's women's coordinator Julie Wharton said was a strong response to a second-grade side as the Crushers aimed to build a pathway to elite cricket for the region's increasing number of female participants.
"Quite a few players will come into Brewer and will enable us to support pushing some of the girls up," Wharton said.
"A couple of players are coming back home so to speak. They have been playing premier cricket and might have dropped out but for the opportunity to maybe play a little bit longer from a home base."
Team selections are yet to be announced. The club are now exploring venues for home games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.