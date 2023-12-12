From one win last season to a finals appearance: Tigers having a ton of fun

Lynn Herring is from a family of "cricket diehards".
But, until last summer, the 61-year-old's involvement in the sport had been off field as a "cricket mum" and club volunteer.
Now, Wallsend District Cricket Club's secretary is captain of their women's team, who are lining up for the Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) second-division Plate final against Warners Bay at No.1 Sportsground on Wednesday (4.30pm).
The appearance comes after the Tigers won just one game in their maiden campaign last summer.
"It came to fruition that we had to get a ladies team up and running, so we basically grabbed close friends and relations and that's how we got on the park," Herring said.
"I've always been a cricket mum. We always had the international cricket pitch out the back garden with the floodlights at home.
"The kids played rep cricket so you were always involved in it, and my brothers and my husband played all the time, so all my life I've been visiting cricket. I played vigoro at school and indoor cricket back in the day, but it's totally different to out here.
"I love it. I would have played when I was a lot younger if there was the opportunity. It's great fun and I encourage anyone. Don't let age be a barrier. Just get out there and have fun."
Wallsend has a proud history as a women's cricket club. They fielded a team in Sydney's premier competition in the early 2000s and took championship glory in 2005-06 with a side that included Leah Poulton, Sarah Andrews and Erin Osborne, who have all represented Australia.
The inception of the NDCA midweek T20 competition, which has grown from four clubs in 2019 to 14 teams across two divisions, provided Wallsend with an opportunity to have another women's team.
The majority of the nine players registered last summer had never played cricket before, some had never played team sport.
Candice Poulton, who was part of the Wallsend side which won in Sydney, coached the Tigers last year and is back playing this campaign.
The team started pre-season in June, training indoors until it was light enough to train outside, and have been well supported by the club.
This year, they have won seven matches on the way to a finals appearance.
"The girls' improvement has been out of sight," Candice said.
"It's a real credit to them. They're really hard-working and a great bunch of girls. I'm so proud of them. They have slips now. The bowlers set their own field, and they're all enjoying it so much."
The Plate final will be followed by the Cup (division one) decider between Newcastle City and Waratah-Mayfield at 7pm.
