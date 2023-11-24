Newcastle Heraldsport
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket

The women proving big hitters for Newcastle cricket

By Renee Valentine
November 25 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Sharyn Beck, Leya Wilson and Sharon Dare all hold important roles in Newcastle junior and senior cricket associations. Picture Simone De Peak
From left, Sharyn Beck, Leya Wilson and Sharon Dare all hold important roles in Newcastle junior and senior cricket associations. Picture Simone De Peak

To Sharyn Beck, Leya Wilson and Sharon Dare, their behind-the-scenes efforts are all just part and parcel of the key roles they hold within Newcastle's junior and senior cricket associations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.