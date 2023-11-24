The women proving big hitters for Newcastle cricket

To Sharyn Beck, Leya Wilson and Sharon Dare, their behind-the-scenes efforts are all just part and parcel of the key roles they hold within Newcastle's junior and senior cricket associations.
But, what the trio are doing off the field is continuing to grow the game on it for women and girls in Newcastle.
Their positions within cricket are ones that would have not that long ago been reserved for men.
Beck has been a trailblazer. The Elermore Vale 51-year-old became Newcastle Junior Cricket Association's (NJCA) first female administrator in 2011.
She started Sunday social women's cricket in Newcastle in 2017, which laid the foundations for the Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) midweek T20 league, and is now the NDCA executive manager.
Beck is also chair of the newly formed NDCA women's advisory committee, which met for the first time on Monday night.
Wilson is the NJCA girls cricket officer and cricket manager Newcastle for Cricket NSW.
The Redhead 48-year-old has been a driving force behind an explosion of numbers in girls cricket and earned national recognition for her efforts when awarded the Women and Girls Initiative of the Year at the Cricket Australia 2021 Community Awards.
Dare has been NJCA administrator for the past 15 months and is also manager of the Newcastle Blasters women's team who won the Country Bash T20 title for the first time in Sydney on Tuesday.
The Blasters have been slowly building towards success and their future looks bright with an established pathway now from junior to senior cricket in Newcastle.
In 2018, there were six all-girl teams playing in NJCA competition. This summer, there are 18. Sixteen of those teams play in all-girls competitions.
In the senior space, the NDCA women's competition has grown from four teams in 2019 to 14 across two divisions and a development league in the new year is being discussed.
"This year we also got Leenane Templeton as our women's sponsor and that's allowed us to have two umpires in the Plate [division two] games," Beck said.
Their passion to make the game a better space is undeniable and, with player numbers continuing to surge, the next push is coaching.
"In July we held an all-female coaching clinic, for Level 1 coaching," Wilson said. "We had 46 women and girls take part.
"From that, we've got a group of women who are now accredited coaches.
"A couple of those women are now back at their club and coaching all-girls teams. We had one game where we had two all-girls teams with female coaches."
