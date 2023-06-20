Adamstown close in on new NPL coach for 2024

Dave Rosewarne hopes Adamstown's next coach will improve on what he's helped build over the past three NPL seasons after deciding to step aside because of growing work commitments.
Adamstown are close to announcing a coach for next season after interviewing a handful of candidates. The Herald understands Weston assistant Daniel Dawkins and Olympic NPLW technical director Paul Devitis were among applicants.
Rosewarne, who told the club at the start of the year that this could be his final season, said it was important to find the right successor "for the club and the group".
"We've laid a base of players who are still young but who have got 30-40 plus first-grade games under their belt," Rosewarne said.
"Hopefully that allows for the new coach to go, right, I've got a good core group here and I just bolt on one or two players. It's fresh eyes as well and hopefully someone who can attract players."
Rosebud have stuck solid with a youth development philosophy under Rosewarne, who was their technical director before taking over from Shane Sherriff.
Up against clubs with far bigger budgets, Rosewarne's side have finished second last each year. However, they have given many young players their chance while gaining respect from rivals for their high-intensity play.
Rosewarne said he needed to devote more time to his business, Avid Project Management, and his family but he hoped to stay involved at Rosebud in a lesser capacity.
"It wasn't an easy decision but it was also easy in that I just won't be able to do the job properly, the way I'd like to do it, and that lets the boys down," he said. "And I need a refresh anyway."
Rosebud have had two wins in their past three games to sit 10th on 11 points. Next year, the pressure to at least keep that position will be on when promotion-relegation is expected to return.
"It been enjoyable to a point," Rosewarne said of his tenure. "Winning a few extra games makes it all seem more enjoyable.
"But a lot of frustration comes because you know they are capable and sometimes you just feel like you don't get the rub of the green.
"And it's frustrating when you see some teams that have been quite successful, but they just play rubbish football. You think to yourself, why even bother trying to coach them to play when you could coach a different way and they get results? But each to their own."
Rosebud president Chris Dale appreciated Rosewarne's efforts.
"Not many people would have committed to the philosophy of wanting to develop young players in the club and give them an opportunity," Dale said. "It probably doesn't get recognised much outside the club, but internally it was huge for us."
Dale was pleased with the quality of the candidates to replace Rosewarne and their attitude to the opportunity.
"I think everyone was pretty enthusiastic about where the club was headed in terms of its direction with the players," Dale said.
"Our main goal was to get some continuity, keep the best players and add to it."
