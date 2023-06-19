Lake Macquarie sewage leak fixed, Hunter Water says

Newcastle Herald
Hunter Water has fixed a wastewater pipeline that was leaking into Belmont Bay on Lake Macquarie

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
June 20 2023 - 5:30am
Hunter Water says it is satisfied that a sewage pipeline that had been leaking into Belmont Bay has been fixed.

