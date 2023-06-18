With much love & respect to Aberglassyn Ants players, club & family of Player #8 Maitland United Rugby League Sports Club Indigenous Corporation will donate all proceeds from our variety raffle to the family this Saturday night at Telarah Bowling Club after we play Aberglasslyn RLFC at Coronation Oval. If any body or any local businesses would like to donate anything towards this variety raffle you are more than welcome. Inbox Maitland United if so. We are Friends, Family & Community First.