THE Aberglasslyn Ants player who was flown to John Hunter Hospital after being injured in a weekend football match has since died.
The man in his 20s died from his injuries in John Hunter Hospital on Sunday.
Paramedics were called to a football field on Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay about 3.30pm on Saturday June 17 to reports of an injured player.
"At the scene paramedics attended to a man with a head injury who was unconscious," an ambulance media spokesperson said.
"The patient was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital."
The news of his death has rocked the Hunter sporting community which has been mourning the loss of several much-loved members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club in last Sunday's Greta bus tragedy which claimed 10 lives.
The Aberglasslyn Ants have since released a statement and will hold a vigil to the player, who has not been publicly named, on Friday.
"As the sun was setting over McKeachies Oval yesterday afternoon, we remember you," the statement on social media said.
"As we lay to rest our #8 jerseys for the remainder of the season in your honour, we remember you as a friend, a brother, a father and simply one of the kindest souls in our club.
"At this stage, we will be protecting the identity of the player, whilst his family comes to terms with the enormity of this loss.
"We thank Tooheys Newcastle & Hunter Community Rugby League and the community for their ongoing support of our club, staff and players."
NSWRL spokesperson said support will be offered to the club.
"The NSWRL expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of the Aberglassyn Ants player who sadly passed away," the statement released on Monday said.
"The NSWRL will ensure his family, team-mates and local Rugby League community have the full support they need.
"We ask that the media respect the family's privacy during this incredibly traumatic time."
Messages of support have already started to flood in for the club.
The Abermain Weston Hawks RLFC wrote "our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters at Aberglasslyn RLFC, this is a devastating tragedy."
Woodberry Warriors Rugby League Football Club also extended condolences to the Aberglasslyn community.
"To the player's family and friends, we hold you in our prayerful thoughts as you come to terms with the loss of a deeply loved son, father, brother, cousin, grandson, colleague and teammate. May he now rest in eternal peace."
The Hinton Hornets said "our thoughts and prayers go out to all that have been affected by this tragedy. From the Hornets family to the Ants family and to the players family and friends we send our deepest condolences and love."
The Macquarie Scorpions Junior RLFC released the following statement; "we are truly sorry that the Aberglasslyn RLFC family is having to deal with such a difficult loss. We are keeping you in our thoughts as you navigate this difficult time. Sending love."
With many other sporting clubs joining the messages of tribute.
Nelson Bay Junior Rugby League
Deepest sympathy from us and ours to you and yours Aberglasslyn RLFC. Our hearts go out to all of the friends, family, loved ones and our whole extended football family at this time
Woodberry Warriors Junior Rugby League Club
We send our deepest condolences to you all, the player's family, friends and teammates during this most difficult time.
Cessnock Minor Rugby-League
Sending our deepest condolences. Thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad and difficult time.
Shortland Devils RLFC
Sending our deepest condolences to the family, friends, players and all at the Aberglasslyn RLFC at this difficult and devastating time you are in all our thoughts and prayers #8.
We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends and the Ants, absolutely tragic.
Cessnock Old Boys
Thinking of you all.
Clarence Town Cobras
Deepest condolences. Sending love and strength to all effected. Know the entire league community is behind you.
Tea Gardens Hawks Football Club
Everyone here at the Tea Gardens Hawks would like to send our deepest condolences and support to Aberglassyn RLFC and its entire football community. To his family and friends, you are in our thoughts in this difficult time and I know whole rugby league community is devastated with the news of his passing.
Stockton Sharks Seniors RLFC
Sending our deepest condolences to the club, family and everyone involved. The Stockton Sharks are here for you in any way you need.
Swansea-Caves Senior RLFC
Sending all our thoughts and prayers to everyone at the Ants and broader community in this time of need.
Maitland United Rugby League Sports Club Indigenous Corporation
With much love & respect to Aberglassyn Ants players, club & family of Player #8 Maitland United Rugby League Sports Club Indigenous Corporation will donate all proceeds from our variety raffle to the family this Saturday night at Telarah Bowling Club after we play Aberglasslyn RLFC at Coronation Oval. If any body or any local businesses would like to donate anything towards this variety raffle you are more than welcome. Inbox Maitland United if so. We are Friends, Family & Community First.
EARLIER REPORT SUNDAY JUNE 18:
The local rugby league community is reeling with an Aberglasslyn Ants player flown to John Hunter Hospital with critical injuries sustained in a match against Fingal Bay on Saturday, June 17.
The player's name has not been released, but he is believed to be in his 20s.
NSW Ambulance was called to a football field on Rocky Point Road, Fingal Bay about 3.30pm on Saturday 17 June, 2023.
"At the scene paramedics attended to a man aged in his 20s with a head injury who was unconscious," an ambulance media spokesperson said.
"The patient was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital, Newcastle, for assessment."
The news has rocked the Hunter sporting community which has been mourning the loss of several much-loved members of the Singleton Roosters Australian Football Club in last Sunday's Greta bus tragedy which claimed 10 lives..
The Aberglasslyn RLFC, which has received dozens of messages of support, said in an online statement: "Our little family is in shock, along with the wider rugby league community. We are humbled by the support received so far. At this stage we are respecting the privacy of the player and his family but hold them in our hearts."
