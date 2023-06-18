Newcastle Herald
Aberglasslyn Ants player flown to John Hunter Hospital has died

Jessica Brown
Michael Hartshorn
By Jessica Brown, and Michael Hartshorn
Updated June 19 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:30am
The club has rested the number eight jersey as a sign of respect for the lost player. Picture: Facebook
THE Aberglasslyn Ants player who was flown to John Hunter Hospital after being injured in a weekend football match has since died.

Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

Jessica began her journalism career in 2009 as a cadet at The Port Stephens Examiner before moving to London for a two-year stint working in magazines and digital publishing. The Lake Macquarie local returned to Australia where she took up a reporting role at The Maitland Mercury. She worked across several rounds including local council, police and property before moving into digital journalism and joining the team at The Newcastle Herald in 2017.

Michael Hartshorn

Michael Hartshorn

Sports reporter

Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.

