Mitchell Gaffney and Madeleine Edsell have been named as the couple who tied the knot at Wandin Estate on Sunday before the night took a tragic turn and one of the buses transporting guests from the wedding crashed, killing 10 people.
The newlyweds are part of the Singleton Roosters AFL Club and many members from the sporting community were in attendance at the wedding.
Emergency services were called to Greta near the Hunter Expressway off-ramp about 11.30pm on Sunday to calls a coach, reportedly transporting 37 people had rolled.
"Initial inquiries indicate 10 people have died," NSW Police said in a statement about 6am.
"Eleven people were transported to hospital via helicopter and road, and 18 passengers are uninjured."
Police said early on Monday those figures may be updated as their inquiries into the carnage continue.
The bus driver, a 58-year-old man, was taken to hospital under police guard.
He will undergo mandatory blood and urine testing and assessment.
A wedding guest told channel 7 it had been a fairytale wedding, speaking before the number of fatalities had been made public.
"Yeah, it was nice day. Pretty good wedding, fairytale stuff. We went out to get drunk and then we got the news that there had been a crash and we all started panicking."
NSW Ambulance Assistant Commissioner Paula Sinclair fronted media early Monday morning as more information was coming to light.
"We've found approximately 37 patients that were involved in a bus accident, unfortunately we have had a number of fatalities, a number of seriously ill patients," she told reporters.
"We had a number of resources going from NSW Ambulance and other aeromedical, we had six aircraft in total, three rescue trucks, with patients being distributed through John Hunter, Maitland, Calvary and down to Sydney."
Wandin Estate General Manager Leona Emeny told Australian Community Media this morning that staff at the venue are completely devastated after learning news of the fatal bus crash.
She said family and friends involved in the wedding were "the most beautiful people."
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the bus crash overnight that has claimed the lives of some of our guests," she said.
" Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victims and we are supporting them in any way we can.
"At this time, we are providing support to those guests who need our help and we wish to maintain their privacy and won't be making any further statements at this time," Ms Emeny said.
The crash site is now a crime scene, with specialist investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit examining precisely what caused the catastrophic incident.
Transport for NSW, council workers and a heavy vehicle tow truck were also at the scene on Monday morning.
Police said road closures and diversions through the area would be "protracted", and have established a marshalling area in Branxton.
Both northbound and southbound off-ramps from Hunter Expressway to Wine Country Drive are closed.
Northbound motorists can use Lovedale Road to access Wine Country Drive (suitable for all vehicles).
Southbound light vehicles can use New England Highway, Clift Street, Drinan Street and Bridge Street to access Wine Country Drive.
Southbound heavy vehicles should use Hermitage Road and Broke Road to access Wine Country Drive.
Drivers are urged to check livetraffic.com prior to moving through the area.
An emotional Cessnock Mayor Jay Suvaal said Sunday night's bus crash has rocked the greater Cessnock community
Cr Suvaal was made aware of the tragedy overnight when he saw reports on social media and on the Live Traffic website.
"I saw a statement this morning from NSW Police as well," he said.
"My initial reaction was one of concern without knowing all the details and as more information filtered through the enormity of the event came to light.
"This is truly devastating.
"I am shocked and my thoughts go out to the friends and families of those involved in the crash," Cr Suvaal said.
"I have to extend great thanks to the first responders at the scene."
Cr Suvaal said Cessnock City Council will be taking advice from emergency services.
"At the moment we will give any assistance in regards to road closures and support where needed within our community," Cr Suvaal said.
The mayor said he did not know whether those involved in the incident were local Hunter Valley people or from outside the area.
"At this time it is important to encourage everyone to be aware of road closures and to avoid the area.
"Cessnock is waking up to this shocking news and what has happened is truly tragic.
"We have not experienced such a disaster since coalfields mine disasters decades ago," Cr Suvaal said.
"Our thoughts are with everyone involved and we will support them where we can," Cr Suvaal said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to Twitter to express his shock at the incident.
"All Australians waking up to tragic news from the Hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy.
"For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed. Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured.
Maitland MP Jenny Aitchison shared her thoughts on the tragedy on social media on Monday.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones involved in the tragedy in the Hunter overnight.
"Emergency services remain at the scene of a fatal bus crash, where multiple people have died, and more than 10 others were injured overnight.
"A large-scale emergency response commenced involving officers from Hunter Valley Police District, Police Rescue, Traffic and Highway Patrol, NSW Ambulance paramedics, NSW Fire and Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service, Transport for NSW and various helicopters for hospital transports.
"Thank you to all who have responded to this incident in tragic circumstances."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp also released a statement on social media.
"Absolutely dreadful news of the fatal bus crash in Greta overnight.
"My thoughts are with those involved, their loved ones and the emergency services at the scene.
"If you're travelling around the Hunter today, please be mindful of road closures in the area and emergency services travelling around the scene, and stay away."
Leader of the opposition Peter Dutton thanked emergency service workers.
"As Australians awake to the horrific news of the bus crash in the Hunter Valley, our hopes are with those injured and our hearts break for the families and friends who have lost loved ones last night. A terrible tragedy after the joy of a wedding."
This story will be updated as new information is released.
