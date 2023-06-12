A MAITLAND man is due to face court on Tuesday after he was allegedly behind the wheel of one of the region's worst-ever crashes.
The 58-year-old was arrested after emergency services rushed to Greta about 11.30pm on Sunday.
They found a coach on its side, and ultimately determined 10 of its 36 occupants had died.
Authorities said 25 were taken to hospital, with 21 requiring ongoing care late on Monday.
The 58-year-old driver was taken to hospital for mandatory blood and urine testing.
Police indicated they expected to lay charges, ultimately transferring him to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with 10 counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, as well as negligent driving occasioning death.
He will face Cessnock Local court.
Police said investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
