John Hunter Hospital emergency department times worsen in the latest quarter as emergency and urgent cases spike, Bureau of Health Information [BHI] data shows

By Damon Cronshaw
Updated June 9 2023 - 8:31am, first published 7:00am
The percentage of patients leaving John Hunter's emergency department within four hours in the January to March quarter was 38.1 per cent.
John Hunter Hospital has recorded its worst quarterly result for the time that patients spend in the emergency department since modern records began in 2010.

