GoFundMe to get Singleton's Kylee Enwright home from Thailand after brain injury

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 8 2023 - 6:04am, first published 5:00am
Kylee Enwright with step-grandson Leo, and on right, in a Thai hospital. Pictures supplied
A Hunter man is pleading for help to get his wife medically evacuated back home after she suffered a serious brain injury in Thailand, leaving her in a vegetative state with a hefty medical bill.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

