Bureau of Health Information report shows 'semi-urgent' elective surgery waiting lists rise in Hunter hospitals

By Damon Cronshaw
June 7 2023 - 5:00am
BHI chief executive Dr Diane Watson said the latest quarterly results show "ambulance services and emergency departments experienced record demand".
The number of patients on the "semi-urgent" waiting list for elective surgery at John Hunter Hospital rose by 48 per cent in the January to March quarter, compared to the same period last year.

