Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kathleen Folbigg's friend and lawyer speak out from Coffs Harbour about her first night of freedom after 20 years in jail

By Gabriel Fowler
Updated June 6 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 7:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE simple things in life outside of a jail cell have brought joy to Kathleen Folbigg who enjoyed her first night of freedom last night after 20 years behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.