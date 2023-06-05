"The system has failed her at every step, instead of trying to understand why her children died, potentially through an inquest which could have happened all the way back in 2001, we threw her in jail, locked her up, called her Australia's worst serial killer - put her in solitary, it's unimaginable, and none of us can put ourselves in Kathleen's shoes, we can't inhabit her grief, no one can, and that's what makes it so hard to believe."