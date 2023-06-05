Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Key dates in case of Kathleen Folbigg, pardoned after 20 years' jail

Updated June 5 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathleen Folbigg.
Kathleen Folbigg.

A TIMELINE OF MAJOR EVENTS IN KATHLEEN FOLBIGG'S LIFE:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.