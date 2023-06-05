A TIMELINE OF MAJOR EVENTS IN KATHLEEN FOLBIGG'S LIFE:
* JUNE 14, 1967 - Kathleen Megan Donovan (later Ms Folbigg) is born
* JANUARY 8, 1969 - Ms Folbigg's mother murdered by her father
* 1987 - Ms Folbigg marries Craig Folbigg
* FEBRUARY 20, 1989 - Caleb Folbigg dies aged 19 days
* FEBRUARY 13, 1991 - Patrick Folbigg dies aged eight months
* AUGUST 30, 1993 - Sarah Folbigg dies aged 10 months
* MARCH 1, 1999 - Laura Folbigg dies, aged 18 months
* OCTOBER 24, 2003 - Ms Folbigg sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder, non-parole period is 30 years. Later reduced on appeal to 30 years, with a minimum of 25 years
* SEPTEMBER 2, 2005 - High Court refuses to grant special leave to appeal
* JUNE 10, 2015 - NSW governor David Hurley receives petition for review of convictions based on forensic pathology findings
* OCTOBER 28, 2018 - Former judge Reginald Blanch begins hearing inquiry into convictions
* MAY 2019 - An international medical registry reports that two US children have died of the mutation found in Sarah and Laura
* JULY 2019 - Blanch inquiry finds no reasonable doubt to Ms Folbigg's convictions - validation of Folbigg mutation could not be completed before end of inquiry
* OCTOBER 2019 - Ms Folbigg's lawyers apply for judicial review of the Blanch inquiry
* NOVEMBER 2020 - Likely role of CALM2 mutation in Sarah and Laura's death confirmed in world-leading study
* MARCH 3, 2021 - Scientists' petition for Ms Folbigg's pardon sent to NSW Governor Margaret Beazley
* MARCH 24, 2021 - NSW Court of Appeal dismisses challenge to Blanch inquiry, stating the conclusion was not at odds with the scientific evidence
* MAY 2022 - NSW governor orders second inquiry into Ms Folbigg's convictions, to be headed by former NSW chief justice Tom Bathurst KC, to look at evidence of a genetic variant, among other things
* NOVEMBER 14, 2022 - the first public hearing block in the second inquiry begins, with evidence from cardiac and genetic experts
* FEBRUARY 13, 2023 - the second public hearing block in the inquiry hears the rest of the cardiac and genetic evidence, as well as evidence relevant to Ms Folbigg's diaries
* APRIL 2023 - Findings to be made at a later date after closing submissions were delivered in the inquiry, with the counsel assisting concluding the evidence gives rise to a reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg's guilt over the deaths of her four children
* JUNE 5, 2023 - Ms Folbigg is pardoned, the NSW Attorney-General Michael Daley announces, sensationally ending her 20-year incarceration, after a memorandum was receieved from Mr Bathurst before his final report
- With Australian Associated Press
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.