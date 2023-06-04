STUDENTS, parents and teachers at All Saints' College Maitland have sent a letter to the newly-installed bishop begging him to reverse the decision to close the senior campus, St Mary's.
The Save St Mary's Action Group argued the closure goes against the wishes of about 4500 people in the school community who don't want students moved to the "cramped" and "crowded" St Peter's junior campus.
The Newcastle Herald has been made aware of alleged workplace culture issues at the college and has confirmed SafeWork NSW is engaging with the school.
"Enquiries are ongoing and no further comment can be made at this stage," a SafeWork NSW spokesman said.
"SafeWork NSW will provide more information when it is able to do so."
A Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle spokeswoman denied claims the school was working with SafeWork NSW but said it continues to "proactively notify them of any relevant incidents".
She also denied that the school had a 'Work Health and Safety Administrative Officer', despite the diocese advertising the position in April.
"Work Health and Safety remains a priority for all sites of the diocese and a WHS administrative component is included at all sites," she said.
"In schools this is either in an administrative or other school role. There is not a 'WHS Administrative Officer' at All Saints' College Maitland.
"When compared with our other 57 Catholic schools, All Saints' College Maitland has normal staff turnover and low levels of workers compensation claims."
In response to further questions about the role, the spokeswoman said that while it was advertised it is only one day per week and is intended to be incorporated within other administrative roles.
"The role advertised on 5 April has not been filled," she said.
The school announced it planned to close the Year 11 and 12 senior campus and move all students to St Peter's after a review of its four-day week model and structure in 2021.
The diocese engaged external advisors Dr Dan White and Terry O'Brien to conduct an independent review of the school.
Their recommendations were that "the ideal, long-term configuration of All Saints' College is for it to be situated on a single campus by no later than 2026, utilising the current St Peter's campus site, and supplemented by appropriate land purchases and associated major capital works".
They recommended St Mary's discontinue its four-day week and flexible learning day on Wednesday, which is used for excursions, exams, one-on-one support and off-campus education and training.
In a letter to written to Bishop Michael Kennedy, the action group pointed out that St Mary's had been modernised over the years with millions of dollars spent on a 600-seat school hall, hospitality trade training centre, new flexible classrooms and a $500,000 student learning hub.
"Senior students love the beautiful grounds of St Mary's and having their own campus to be treated like the mature learners they are," the letter said.
"We fear that the loss of St Mary's will lead to a loss of senior Maitland Catholic students to the nearby Hunter Valley Grammar School."
The group said the St Peter's site is too cramped with limited parking available, and argued moving senior students to St Peter's will be "chaotic".
It pointed out that Maitland City Council is looking for new uses for its former three-storey administration building nearby, saying it would be a "great opportunity" to use it as extra space for senior students.
"Please, Bishop Michael - consider reversing the decision to close St Mary's," the group said.
Despite the letter, a spokeswoman for the diocese said it would move forward with the agreed plans for the school and work towards achieving the best possible educational outcomes and faith-filled environments for its students.
"Families will always be free to choose their preferred school and education option for their child and the diocese continues to support families to make the best decision for their individual circumstances," she said.
Since then, 4500 people have signed a petition against the closure, arguing St Mary's is one of the most unique and historic schools in Australia.
In May last year, the diocese called on the anonymous authors of the Change.org petition to "redirect their efforts".
The Herald contacted the Independent Education Union representative, who declined to comment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
