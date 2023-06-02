Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

'I kept repeating I did absolutely nothing wrong': Newcastle real estate Trish O'Neill's fraud conviction under review

Donna Page
By Donna Page
June 3 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Real estate agent in 15-year battle to clear her name after fraud conviction
Real estate agent in 15-year battle to clear her name after fraud conviction

WHAT Patricia O'Neill remembers most clearly about the day she was convicted of fraud was the shame.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Page

Donna Page

Investigative journalist at the Newcastle Herald

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.