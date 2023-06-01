Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Whale watching season 2023 in Port Stephens kicks off with a splash

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 1 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The term "whaling" used to have a sinister definition, but these days it has a different meaning around Port Stephens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.