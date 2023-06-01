The term "whaling" used to have a sinister definition, but these days it has a different meaning around Port Stephens.
"Now it's shooting whales with a camera," says tour guide operator Frank Future.
Keen observers got their first chance to do just that on June 1, when the season officially opened for whale watching cruises at Nelson Bay.
About 40,000 humpback whales are making the migration north to warmer waters over the colder months. Their path from Antarctica to tropical waters, which passes by the Hunter coastline, is known as the "humpback highway".
Frank's Imagine Cruises took out a full boat load in fine conditions to kick off the season, and the tour didn't disappoint.
Dozens on board were treated to whales splashing about and even a breach right near the boat, as well as seals and dolphins along the way.
"It was fantastic," Frank said. "I think I counted at least 10 whales."
"We had that wonderful breach which was pretty close and tail slaps and there were other breaches a bit further away."
Having run tours since 1996, one may think Frank is used to the sight of whales, but he says the awe hasn't worn off.
"It might verge on the realms of obsession," he said.
"Everyday is a little different out here. You never know what you're going to see.
"When the whales come up to say hello, they stop swimming and just get around us, you just feel that energy.
"Even though you can't hear them talking to you, in a sense we communicate.
"Most of the whales that are alive today have never known whaling. They don't have that fear that they might have had years ago knowing that sound of a vessel could mean that their life is in danger. So they'll come right up to the boat."
The day began with numerous whale tour operators in Nelson Bay coming together to officially open the season with a smoking ceremony. Frank also cut the ribbon on a new fibreglass whale, named Watson after Sea Shepherd founder Paul Watson, with Port Stephens mayor Ryan Palmer.
Mr Palmer said it was "wonderful" to open the whale watching season for the year.
"It means so much to our local economy here to have the season start again," he said.
"The last few years have been tough through COVID and talking to the operators, they're starting to see numbers come back really strong and international numbers come back really strong. So it means jobs for the local economy."
"Talking to some local businesses here this morning, with the economy starting to get a little bit tougher they are still seeing people coming up from Sydney on the weekend - they're not taking the big trips.
"Like we saw in COVID where people were taking small trips, they are coming here to Port Stephens and we'll continue to see that hopefully through whale watching season."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
