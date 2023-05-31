A man aged in his 60s has died in a workplace accident near Newcastle Port.
Emergency services were called to the site at Heron Road at Kooragang Island, following reports a man had been seriously injured at a worksite on Wednesday afternoon.
Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the man, believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene.
SafeWork Australia confirmed the fatality, which occurred around 3pm on Wednesday, May 31, and said late on Wednesday that initial inquiries had begun.
Officers from Newcastle City Police Area Command have also confirmed that police had commenced an investigation into the death.
Police will prepare a report for the information of the Coroner.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
