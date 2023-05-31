Newcastle Herald
SafeWork Australia investigating death of man in his 60s at Kooragang Island

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 6:47pm
A man in his 60s has died in a work place accident near Newcastle Port.
A man aged in his 60s has died in a workplace accident near Newcastle Port.

