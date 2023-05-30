Tyson Frizell thought his State of Origin days might have been over.
The Knights forward played 14 consecutive games for NSW across 2016-2020, but for the past two years he has been forced to watch on from home like the rest of us.
Injury ruled him out of the 2021 series and while he was picked in the squad for Origin I last year, he didn't feature at all in the series.
But after a stellar start to the NRL season, the 31-year-old is finally back in blue.
He will start in the back-row tonight as the Brad Fittler-coached Blues try and kick-off their quest to reclaim the State of Origin shield with a win over Queensland at Adelaide Oval.
Recalled for his experience and reliability, Frizell is the Knights' sole Origin rep.
Kalyn Ponga - man of the match in Origin III last year - and 22-time representative Dane Gagai were overlooked by Queensland, while Daniel and Jacob Saifiti, who have represented NSW in recent years, weren't called upon.
Frizell, partnered in the NSW back-row with Greta Branxton Colts junior Hudson Young, has been Newcastle's form player in 2023.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien declared a fortnight ago: "This is the best Tyson has played for our club.
"The last few years, I'm not putting him down on those, [but] ... his body is healthy and he is playing that way."
With game two in Brisbane, a win in the series-opener could be crucial for the Blues, who were dealt a blow losing strike centre Latrell Mitchell to a calf injury on Monday.
Two-time Penrith premiership-winner Stephen Crichton replaced the Rabbitohs superstar.
Queensland, victorious 2-1 in last year's series, won the most recent Origin in Adelaide, the 2020 opener 18-14.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
