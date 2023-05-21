Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti felt he may not have done enough to reclaim a NSW jersey but said Knights teammate Tyson Frizell deserved a recall.
Saifiti, who was ruled out of contention for last year's Origin opener due to injury and subsequently missed the entire series, was a standout in a beaten side on Saturday as the Knights fell 26-6 to Cronulla in Coffs Harbour.
The seven-time Blues representative played down his chances after the game despite making a fair final audition, recording a season-high 170 metres from 15 runs and 23 tackles.
"It's one of those things, rep teams, you play good in club footy and you pick yourself. You guarantee yourself, and I probably haven't done that this year," Saifiti told the Newcastle Herald.
"If I get chosen, I love playing in that arena, but I haven't heard anything.
"Last year I probably didn't deserve it, but I am playing better this year. It would mean a lot."
The NSW and Queensland teams were to be formally announced on Monday.
As of late Sunday, Saifiti was considered only an outside chance to make NSW coach Brad Fittler's side for Origin I in Adelaide on Wednesday week.
The 27-year-old remained hopeful of a call-up, but said he had battled through about six of his 11 NRL appearances this year with a shoulder problem.
It has since subsided, but he described his 2023 campaign as "up and down".
"I started the year pretty good and I felt like since the bye, getting my shoulder right, the last two weeks I've been pretty good," he said.
"Since round three, when I did it, it's been hanging around there niggling.
"What I couldn't do ... if I reached my arm out or to bump to get a quick-play-ball, my play-the-balls were a bit slower. Since I can bump now, my play-the-ball speed has been better. When I run the ball, I feel like my bumps are definitely better."
In addition to missing last year's Origin series, Saifiti opted not to take part in the World Cup in England last year in order to have a full pre-season with Newcastle.
He has appeared to have been reaping the benefits at times this year, making more than 150 metres in five games, but also clearly struggled with his shoulder.
The Fijian international said reclaiming a NSW jersey wasn't necessarily among his personal goals this season, rather they centred around becoming a more consistent player for the Knights.
"I changed my goals a bit this year," he said.
"I wanted to play consistent footy. If you play consistent footy at club level, you get chosen in rep teams, I've learnt in the past. A personal goal is, everyone wants to make those teams, but if it happens, it happens.
"If it doesn't, back playing Manly next week."
Back-rower Frizell was expected to be picked in the NSW side and earn his first Origin start since 2020.
Saifiti said his teammate had earned his predicted spot in the team.
"I think he has been our best player," he said of Frizell.
"He has been in that arena before, has never let the jersey down and is so consistent, so tough.
"Everything he does so well, that's what wins you Origin games. He's in the picture and rightly so."
Saifiti's brother Jacob, who played in Origin III last year, appeared to have dropped out of the NSW calculations this year. His cause wasn't helped by missing five NRL matches due to suspension.
He was put on report on Saturday for a crusher tackle but did not get charged.
Dane Gagai was likely to be picked for Queensland.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
