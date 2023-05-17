As first-grade shot-stopper, Olivia Sneddon plays an important role for Adamstown in their pursuit of NPLW Northern NSW success.
But the 24-year-old electrician has proven to be just as crucial to the club off the field.
Sneddon wears many hats for Rosebud.
First-grade vice-captain. Club captain. Mentor. Coach of the 13s Premier Youth League side. Coach of the over-30 women's team. Tradesperson.
To Adamstown Rosebud Junior Football Club operations manager Kerry Conquest, Sneddon has become invaluable since arriving in 2017 as "a feisty teenager".
"Over the years I've seen her mature, calm down and become very level-headed, and she's been a very valuable person to the club because not only is she a very good goalkeeper but she's also a very good person," Conquest said.
"She always puts her hand up to help with the younger kids. As the club captain for the premier teams, she knows every girl in that side of the club.
"If we need electrical work done, she comes and does it. She is one of the first people there on game day then plays in the last game of the day and is one of the last people to leave."
Sneddon is the longest-serving Adamstown player of their current crop with 116 appearances in the top grade. She hopes to make many more.
"It's a massive achievement and something I'm really proud of, to say that I've been playing there for so long and it's a club that means a lot to me," Sneddon said.
"When I moved to Adamstown, I was reserve grade as well and then they took a shot to put me in first grade and they've just trusted my development and trusted me as a person, so I want to repay that a little bit.
"I don't look at moving around too much. I like the situation we have at Adamstown and how it's been developing over the years.
"[Being club captain] has a lot of meaning to me, getting out to know all of the girls and being someone who they can look up to and someone who can help them out."
Adamstown are the only remaining foundation club in NNSW Football's premier women's competition but have not featured in finals for some time. It is something Sneddon hopes to rectify with one of the youngest teams in the league.
Rosebud have made a strong start to 2023 to be in fifth position and just one point adrift of the top four as the season midpoint approaches this weekend.
"Our main focus is making sure we're there at the end of the year, to be there playing semis and going as far as we can," Sneddon said.
"For myself, I just want to keep performing well. I think my consistency over the past couple of years has been hit and miss, so just performing well and making sure I'm helping my team as much as I can so that we can be there for semis."
