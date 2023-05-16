Newcastle Jets winger Jaushua Sotirio is bound for India.
The 27-year-old had a year to run on his contract in Newcastle, but has been sold to Kelara Blasters.
The transfer fee has not been disclosed but the Newcastle Herald understands that Sotirio has inked a lucrative two-year deal.
Kelara, who have former A-League players Adrian Luna and Apostolos Giannou on their books, finished fifth last season. They went down 1-0 to a Roy Krishna-led Bengalura which progressed all the way to the grand final.
Sotirio scored three goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances.
The 27-year-old is the fourth attacker to depart following two-time golden boot Beka Mikeltadze and mid-season arrival Manabu Saito. Beka Dartsmelia left in January.
The Jets have also conformed the arrival of two players.
As reported by the Herald in March, Jacob Dowse is returning home on a two-year deal after a breakout season for Perth.
A Jets academy product, Dowse, 22, made 17 appearances, manly off the bench for the Glory and contributed five assists.
"I can't wait to get back to Newcastle and get started. I'm absolutely buzzing," Dowse said in a statement. "This is the team I grew up supporting being a young boy from Newcastle, and I can't wait to put on the gold jersey for the first time."
Mauragis started 18 games for the Phoenix, including the 2-0 loss to Adelaide United in the elimination semi-final.
The 21-year-old was rewarded with a place in the Olyroos squad to contest the prestigious Maurice Revello Tournament in France next month.
Mauragis will assemble at the AIS European training centre in Varese, Italy, on May 28 before heading to France where Australia have been drawn in Pool B alongside Qatar, Mexico and Togo.
Fellow Jets defenders Mark Natta and Thomas Aquilina missed selection. Both are contracted with the Jets for next season.
However, the future of co-captain Matt Jurman, veteran defender Jason Hoffman and attacking spark Daniel Stynes remains unclear.
Meanwhile, Melbourne City sensation Jordan Bos has sealed a move to Belgian Pro League club KVC Westerlo, setting an A-League transfer record.
City wouldn't confirm the exact figure paid for the left back but it surpasses the $1.4 million parent club Manchester City paid to prise away Aaron Mooy. Bos cited the opportunity playing time when deciding on Westerlo from a flurry of offers.
"The Belgian league suits me and is a good stepping stone to get my face in Europe," he said.
"Westerlo gives me that opportunity in a good team, in a good league.
"It gives me the best chance of success there."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.