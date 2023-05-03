Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2023: Dane Ingham underlines worth by collecting Newcastle Jets player of year award

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 3 2023 - 11:14pm, first published 11:00pm
Jets' players of the year Dane Ingham and his partner at the awards ceremony on Wednesday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Jets' players of the year Dane Ingham and his partner at the awards ceremony on Wednesday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

DANE Ingham signed off on a career-best A-League season by collecting the Nigel Boogaard Medal for the Newcastle Jets' player of the year at the club's awards ceremony at Modus Brewery on Wednesday night.

