DANE Ingham signed off on a career-best A-League season by collecting the Nigel Boogaard Medal for the Newcastle Jets' player of the year at the club's awards ceremony at Modus Brewery on Wednesday night.
Now, all Ingham needs is a new contract.
The 23-year-old is among 10 Jets players whose future remains uncertain.
However, the Newcastle Herald understand that talks are advanced with the club about an extension.
"I'm a little bit shocked to be honest, I thought there were a lot of players who deserved this award," Ingham said. 'We have such a great squad. Angus has been there for us all year and I'm very surprised that it is not him. I am very thankful that I have received this award."
On his future, Ingham said: "I have lot a respect for the boss and the way he goes about his stuff. He has definitely made me a better player so I really can't see my career going in any other path at the moment."
The athletic 23-year-old began the season at left back before being pushed forward and reinvented as a winger.
Combining pace with power, the New Zealand international was a constant threat down the left.
He made 23 appearances, provided one assist, delivered 24 crosses, completed 933 passes at 82 per cent and had a 63 per cent success rate with his tackles.
Statistics don't paint the complete picture. Time and time again, Ingham made gut-busting runs to track back and close down runaway attackers.
American import Emily Garnier was named the women's player of the year.
Garnier was a stand-out performer at the back in a team that struggled, playing 17 of their 18 games. The 27-year-old missed one game through suspension.
The towering centre-back's future remains undecided but told the Herald ahead of their final-round clash with Sydney on April 1 that she was "open" to a Newcastle return.
She joined the Jets after playing professionally in Europe and the United States.
Men's co-captain Matt Jurman received the Craig Johnston Medal, which is judged on how a player conducts himself on and off the field, their involvement in the community and contribution on the pitch.
Home-grown attacker Lauren Allan was presented the Cheryl Salisbury Medal, which has the same criteria as the Craig Johnston Medal.
Mark Natta's strong finish to the season was enough to seal the men's Rising Star of the Year awarded to a player under 23.
Lara Gooch was the women's rising star.
Departing midfielder Angus Thurgate took out the member's men's player of the year. Cass Davis was the member's favourite women's player.
Award winners - Nigel Boogaard A-League Men's player of the year: Dane Ingham; A-League Women's player of the year: Emily Garnier; Cheryl Salisbury Medal: Lauren Allan; Craig Johnston Medal: Matthew Jurman; Emerging Jets girls award: Emma Dundas; Emerging Jet boys award: Lachlan West; Men's Golden Boot: Beka Mikeltadze; Women's Golden Boot: Lauren Allan; Member's Women's player of the year: Cass Davis; Member's Men's player of the year: Angus Thurgate; Men's Rising Star award: Mark Natta; Women's Rising Star award: Lara Gooch.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
