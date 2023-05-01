HOME-GROWN star Angus Thurgate is set to depart the Newcastle Jets but coach Arthur Papas is hoping to avoid massive changes to the squad for a third straight year.
The Newcastle Herald understands that Thurgate has signed a lucrative two-year deal with 2021-22 champions Western United.
Retaining the 23-year-old had been a priority for the Jets, who tabled a long-term offer that would have made the industrious midfielder among the highest paid players at the club.
Thurgate is among 10 players off contract at Newcastle.
Since taking the reins for the 2021-22 campaign, Papas has totally overhauled the squad.
He brought in 16 new players for his inaugural campaign and turned over another 10 before the start of this season.
Although finishing 10th and missing the finals for a fifth straight year, Papas is not planning another clean out.
"We don't want massive change," Papas told the Newcastle Herald before the 2-0 loss to Sydney in the final round. "There will be some change, of course.
"There are guys who have been here a long time and are important to the club.
"We are working within our constraints but we don't want to be losing people."
The Newcastle Herald understands that veteran Jason Hoffman, New Zealand international Dane Ingham and Perth duo Callum Timmins and Daniel Stynes are in talks to extend their stays.
However, the future of co-captain Matt Jurman, golden boot Beka Mikeltadze, midfielders Mohammed Al-Taay and Kosta Grozos, Japanese international Manabu Saito and home-grown keeper Noah James is unclear.
Mikeltadze, the Jets' leading goal-scorer for the past two seasons, has been linked to a move to Macarthur where he would join fellow Georgian international Bachana Arabuli.
January arrivals Thomas Aquilina and Phillip Cancar inked 18-month deals and have another season in Newcastle.
The Jets will welcome back Lucas Mauragis from a loan deal at Wellington.
Left-sided attacker Jacob Dowse has signed a two-year deal after a season in Perth.
There has also been speculation that Western Sydney duo, left back Daniel Wilmering and striker Kusini Yengi, will move up the freeway and Western United keeper Ryan Scott is also reportedly in the club's sights.
Newcastle Jets executive chairman Shane Mattiske said the club had started a review of all aspects of the football department, including the roster.
Thurgate's departure is a major blow. The Port Macquarie product came through the Jets academy and was the A-League Young Player of the Year in 2021-22.
He had stated a preference to move overseas, but the Western United deal, which is believed to be worth about $350,000 a season, was too good to refuse.
Western United finished three places above the Jets in seventh this season and are embarking on a rebuild of their squad.
Italian legend Allesando Diamanti has retired, while veteran midfielder Neil Kilkenny and James Troisi are off contract. Defender Nikolai Topor-Stanley also called it quits.
AAP reports: Western Sydney and Sydney FC will renew hostilities in an elimination final that marks the most high-stakes Sydney derby in A-League Men history.
The fourth-placed Wanderers' return to the finals after a six-year absence couldn't be better scripted for the league, with Saturday's spiteful local derby, the first in a final, headlining the opening week.
Corica was adamant his charges, who finished fifth and are unbeaten in five matches, were hitting form at the right time and could head into the finals high on confidence, despite a 4-0 defeat in their last derby.
"I've never wavered at all ... I've always had belief in these boys and so far they're doing well and there's opportunity now to move forward," he said.
"It's going to be a massive game for us next week. We know what we're up against. And there's a reminder of the last game as well what they did to us.
"So we have to respond to that and make sure we're ready."
Active supporter group The Cove distributed leaflets ahead of Saturday's 2-0 win over Newcastle, announcing they planned not to attend the game as part of a finals boycott protesting the decision to sell the grand final to Sydney.
"It's the first I've heard of it," Corica said.
"But that's obviously disappointing if they are doing that. It's a massive game for the club and you want your fans there to support the team, because that's what they should be doing in good times and bad.
"We'll see what happens next week but obviously we want them to be there, supporting our boys.
"They've worked hard to get into this position to play against Wanderers and we want a massive crowd there to play in front of. We hope they come."
Meanwhile, sixth-placed Wellington, who secured their finals spot on the last day with a 1-0 win over Macarthur, backed themselves to beat third-placed Adelaide, who are winless in four, at Coopers Stadium on Friday.
"They're a team that plays very open football and we saw that in their last game against Central Coast," said coach Ufuk Talay, referring to Adelaide's 4-1 loss to the Mariners.
"So there are strengths and weaknesses that we need to exploit and stop at the same time."
Leaders Melbourne City and second-placed Central Coast have the weekend off and will await the winners of the elimination finals.
