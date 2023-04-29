An A-League season that promised so much for the Newcastle Jets ended in disappointment - again.
Needing a miracle to force their way into the top six, the Jets succumbed 2-0 to Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium in the final round on Saturday night.
A goal in each half to Adam Le Fondre (29th minute) and replacement Pat Wood (63rd) was enough to seal three points for the home side and condemn the Jets to also rans for a fifth straight campaign.
The performance by the visitors was typical of their season. They huffed and puffed without really testing the Sky Blues, who had already booked a passage to the post season.
In the end, the Jets' result was of little consequence to the composition of the play-offs after sixth-placed Wellington beat Macarthur 1-0 at Campbelltown to move to 35 points and secure a finals berth.
However, the Jets will be left to ponder 'what if' after giving away four points by conceding goals in injury time in the final month.
The Jets finished the campaign on 29 points with eight wins and five draws - the same statistics as last season, the first under Arthur Papas.
Newcastle midfielder Angus Thurgate, who has been linked to a big-money move to Western United, said they only had themselves to blame.
"We know we had a tough task before this game, but we thought it was a great chance to finish the season on a high but unfortunately we didn't get that," Thurgate said. "We have been in a lot of games but didn't kill teams off, and I think that was really pivotal in us missing the six. We only have ourselves to blame."
Asked about his future, Thurgate said: "We are still working that out. I have enjoyed my time at the Jets and have really enjoyed playing here. They have given me everything. Whatever happens, happens."
Papas rolled the dice and made six changes from the team which went down 3-1 to the Mariners.
Teenage sensation Archie Goodwin started his first game for the campaign before undergoing off-season back surgery.
Mid-season signing Phillip Cancar made his starting debut in the heart of defence, while Mo Al-Taay, Kosta Grozos, Callum Timmins and Jack Duncan were given opportunities.
Duncan came in for Michael Weier, who was ruled out with concussion.
Angus Thurgate, who had started every game, leading goal scorer Beka Mikeltadze and Reno Piscopo were relegated to the bench.
The Jets made a bright enough start. Dane Ingham headed a corner over the bar and Aquilina burst into the box, only to be let down by a heavy touch, inside 10 minutes.
The Macarthur-Wellington came kicked off at the same time. The visitors went ahead in the 11th minute, a hammer blow to the Jets' already remote chances.
Goodwin nearly opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when linking with Jaushua Sotirio on the counter. The latter broke free from his own half and threaded a ball for Goodwin. He twisted and turned and then fired a goal bound shot which was deflected wide by the heel of Alex Wilkinson.
The Jets' task became almost impossible after a howler from Duncan in the 29th minute.
Adrian Segecic broke free down the left and crossed for Le Fondre. The striker got in front of his defender and poked a shot, which had little venom. Duncan appeared to have it covered but the ball struck his foot and went between his legs.
For all their purpose, the Jets failed to manufacture a shot on target in the first half.
Needing to change the game, Papas introduced Thurgate, Mikeltadze and Piscopo in the 57th minute.
Five minutes later, Sydney were up 2-0 through a controversial goal to Wood.
The home side burst down the right and Wood appeared to foul Cancar as they contested possession. Referee Alex King ruled play on. Wood linked with Le Fondre and then burst into the box to receive the ball back and slide a shot past Duncan.
Duncan made amends for his first-half error by saving a Max Burgess penalty in the 78th minute after Matt Jurman had fouled Wood in the box.
Sydney finished the game with 10 men after Jaiden Kucharski was given a second yellow card for am elbow on Thomas Aquilina which caused a deep gash above his eye.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
