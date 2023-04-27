Newcastle Herald
Who will win in 2023? Newcastle championship netball season preview

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 27 2023 - 7:20pm, first published 7:00pm
Shooter Sabina Gomboso, left, will again be a key player for University of Newcastle while West have not yet registered NSW Premier League defender Sammie Chicken, right. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Shooter Sabina Gomboso, left, will again be a key player for University of Newcastle while West have not yet registered NSW Premier League defender Sammie Chicken, right. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

After two seasons cut short by COVID, West Leagues Balance finally secured a fourth consecutive grand final victory in Newcastle championship netball last year.

