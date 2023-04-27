Who will win in 2023? Newcastle championship netball season preview

After two seasons cut short by COVID, West Leagues Balance finally secured a fourth consecutive grand final victory in Newcastle championship netball last year.
They will be gunning for a fifth crown in 2023 but there has been plenty of player movement in the off-season and the competition looks set to be fierce.
This is how the championship teams are shaping up.
Coach: Tracey van Dal
Last season: First (43 points), lost major semi-final then preliminary final.
Squad news: Souths retain the core of a very experienced side but have sustained three big losses in circle defender Tianna Cummings (Nova) as well as Millie and Lucy Tonkin, who play at either ends of the court, to University. Imogen McCulloch, Leah Dove, Erin Mulhearn and Katja Jansen have all been promoted from Souths' opens team. Shooter Erin Asquith (Nova) has also signed on as a fill-in player.
Comment: "This year would be nice to go a threepeat for the minor premiership and to make the grand final. However, because there are quite a few new additions to the team, my focus is purely quarter by quarter, game by game," van Dal said.
Coach: Traci Baber
Last season: Second (41), won major semi-final, lost grand final.
Squad news: University made their first grand final appearance last year and have strengthened in a bid to repeat the effort. Losses include midcourter Ellie McVey (Nova). Defender Keely Mullins is taking time off while wing attack Rian Hodges and shooter Bronte Magin have retired. They have, however, picked up the Tonkin sisters and 16-year-old midcourt talent Matilda Lidbury (Junction 23s).
Comment: "As a whole, I think we're a stronger squad than what we were last year," Baber said.
Coach: Laura Glendenning
Last season: Third (37), lost minor semi-final.
Squad news: Depth has probably been their downfall in the past but Nova have recruited well. Glendenning is just coaching this year while Katie Robinson, who answered an SOS to play the latter half of last season, is also not playing and circle defender Tahlia Henry steps back to opens. Key recruits include McVey, who joins sister Georgia, shooter Sally Jenkins (Kotara South) and Cummings.
Comment: "It's going to take a while to get combinations building together but I think it's going to be a really strong season and we're looking forward to the challenge," Glendenning said.
Coach: Tracey Baggs
Last season: Fourth (35), won minor semi-final, preliminary final and grand final.
Squad news: West continued their grand final dominance with a convincing 51-38 win over University last year. While the majority of a quality squad remains, at this stage high-percentage shooter Maddie Taylor and grand final MVP Sammie Chicken have not yet been registered due to NSW Premier League commitments. Shooter Kate Love, midcourter Savannah Angelozzi plus defenders Jemma Lucas and Ella Butcher have been elevated from West's opens side.
Comment: "My focus now is building the club. It is about having all of those young girls who can start moving through and taking over from the ones that are towards the end," Baggs said.
Coach: Tyeson Lalaga
Last season: Fifth (26)
Squad news: Junction are a new-look team with several players moved up from opens. Key players will be experienced midcourter Stephanie Maddalena, shooter Kelly Wilson and rising talent Brooke Rooney in the defence end.
Comment: "Obviously, we want to get to the top four as we came fifth last year and the Junction are known for being in the top four prior to the Greater Bank Series. We also want to encourage the girls to improve on their game and hopefully learn something new from me," Lalaga said.
Coach: Rachel Gardner
Last season: Sixth (20)
Squad news: Only midcourter Gardner and defender Annie Neenan remain from the Tigers' 2022 championship side due to a range of reasons. Midcourt player Grace Middleby steps up from Kotara South's opens team and they have picked up a few signings from Inner Glow, including shooter Hannah Purcell.
Comment: "It might take us a few rounds to gel and find our feet because there are so many new faces and combinations, but we're excited to get in there and have a crack. There's plenty of exciting players in the line-up and a really nice blend of youth and experience," Gardner said.
Coach: Cherie Aoake-Puru
Last season: Seventh (20)
BNC could not be reached for comment.
Coach: Sara Gilbert
Last season: Waratah Netball Club have replaced outgoing Inner Glow in the Tri-Series competition.
Squad news: Sara Gilbert, who is sharing the coaching duties with Dwight Graham, is buoyed by the improvement they have seen through pre-season. Key players will be captain and experienced defender Melanie Coleman as well as midcourter Tori McArdle and shooter Kirsten Smith, who have both joined Waratah from West's opens team.
Comment: "Being the new kids on the block, we're not expecting to win the competition but our goal is to improve, and to improve our competitiveness in the second round from the first round," Gilbert said.
University v West, Waratah v Junction, Kotara South v BNC, Nova v Souths
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.