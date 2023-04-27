Newcastle Herald
NRLW draw 2023: Newcastle Knights to take on St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium in July 22 season-opener

By Max McKinney
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 3:45pm
Hannah Southwell returns this year after a season-ending knee injury in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Hannah Southwell returns this year after a season-ending knee injury in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Newcastle Knights NRLW coach Ron Griffiths hopes his side can reap the benefits of playing five of their nine fixtures this season at home.

