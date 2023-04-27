Newcastle Knights NRLW coach Ron Griffiths hopes his side can reap the benefits of playing five of their nine fixtures this season at home.
The Knights, as revealed in the competition's draw released on Thursday, will begin their title defence at McDonald Jones Stadium against St George Illawarra on Saturday, July 22.
The team will then be on the road for two matches, both in Sydney, before three consecutive home games, all of which tie in with the NRL side's home matches.
"It's always good to play at McDonald Jones, as we know our fans are very patriotic and really get behind our team," Griffiths said.
"So it's great to have five games at home.
"You spend seven weeks through your pre-season and to be able to play round one at home, it's great for our squad. And after the year we had, it's probably a little bit of a reward for that."
In contrast, Newcastle played just two NRLW games at home last season and were forced to play what should have been a home semi-final in Brisbane.
Four of the side's five home games this season are before men's matches. The only one that isn't is the round-eight clash with the Roosters on September 9, when it's the finals in the men's competition.
"That's the way the NRL and NRLW should go, where they all align," Griffiths said. "To be able to play before the NRL is great. The club unity we've got at this point in time, it just aligns with that."
The Knights take on newcomers North Queensland in round two, but the game is scheduled for Belmore Sports Ground. The Cowboys are one of four new sides entering the NRLW this year. The others are the Sharks, Tigers and Raiders.
Fans only have to wait until round three for the grand final replay when Parramatta host Newcastle. There will be some clashes between NRLW and NRL games this season, but not involving both Newcastle teams.
There will also be Thursday night games for the first time, including when Knights face the Tigers at Campbelltown in the final round.
Newcastle appear to be building a solid squad for their third NRLW campaign, having unveiled a number of key signings in recent weeks.
Fullback Tamika Upton shunned interest from Queensland clubs to commit to the Knights for the next five seasons.
From last year's premiership-winning squad, the Knights have lost at least Kirra Dibb, Emma Manzelmann (Cowboys), Romy Teitzel (Broncos), Bobbi Law (Dragons) and Millie Boyle (Roosters).
Round 1: Knights v Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium
Saturday July 22, 3.10pm
Round 2: Knights v Cowboys at Belmore Sports Ground
Sunday July 30, 12pm.
Round 3: Eels v Knights at CommBank Stadium
Sunday August 6, 12pm
Round 4: Knights v Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium
Sunday August 13, 1.50pm
Round 5: Knights v Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium
Sunday August 20, 12pm
Round 6: Knights v Sharks at McDonald Jones Stadium
Sunday August 27, 1.50pm
Round 7: Raiders v Knights at GIO Stadium
Saturday September 2, 11.05am
Round 8: Knights v Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium
Saturday September 9, 1.30pm
Round 9: Tigers v Knights at Campbelltown Sports Stadium
Thursday September 14, 7.45pm.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
