Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Updated

Knights signings Hannah and Jesse Southwell backing local talent to help Newcastle enjoy sustained NRLW success

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 19 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Southwell sisters recommitted to the Knights believing the club can enjoy sustained NRLW success with a side made up primarily of home-grown talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.