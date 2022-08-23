Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights NRLW co-captain Hannah Southwell suffers season-ending ACL tear

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 23 2022 - 8:30am, first published 6:00am
HARD YARDS: Southwell taking a run against the Broncos on Sunday night. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Knights co-captain Hannah Southwell will miss the rest of the NRLW season and the Rugby League World Cup after scans confirmed she had ruptured her ACL.

