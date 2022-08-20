Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights debut, captaincy a dream come true for all-round sporting superstar Hannah Southwell

MM
By Max McKinney
August 20 2022 - 5:00am
WHAT A TALENT: Newcastle Knights co-captain Hannah Southwell was a goalkeeper for the Newcastle Jets in soccer, played rugby sevens for Australia and represented the state in cricket. Pictures: Max Mason-Hubers, Getty Images

Hannah Southwell says she was no good at ballet, so her parents put her in a boys' rugby league team.

