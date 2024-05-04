'Bring your mum to work day' for former Maitland boy turned Masterchef judge Andy Allen

Andy Allen - the former sparky from Maitland who became a household name after winning Masterchef in 2012 - grew up, like most kids from the country, on mum's home cooking.
Meat and three veg were regulars on the home menu, Andy's mum Maree remembers. But she adds that she never had the same flair in the kitchen that her son had.
"Ice cream with Milo was a big hit because I couldn't really muck that one up," she said, humbly deferring the culinary talents to Andy. (For the record: Ice cream with Milo is at the big end of the Topics Food Pyramid TM, patent-pending, kid-tested, mother-approved. #TeamMaree)
Perhaps that's what made it such a special moment for the famous chef when Maree joined her son on the set of season 16 of Masterchef for a special appearance in episode 9, airing on Sunday. It was a touching moment for both mum and son, coinciding with the first anniversary of the death of former judge Jock Zonfrillo who was a close friend and support for Andy.
"I honestly thought I would be overly nervous on the day of filming, but I instantly felt nothing but support and a sense of great fun as soon as I stepped through the MasterChef doors," Maree said, "How could I not feel relaxed when Jock's high energy, love and humour, still fills the kitchen?
"He was always there for Andy and this time it was my turn to return the favour. It was a very special and incredible experience. A very proud moment."
Andy posted a tribute to Zonfrillo on Instagram this week, describing the late chef and TV personality as having an "infectious energy, smile and laugh".
"I miss the early morning on-set FaceTime calls to Loz and the kids. I miss your Carbonara and Negronis," Andy wrote, "I miss trying to beat you on any par 3 for a bottle of whiskey. I miss your hatred for pears and cinnamon. I miss you over-ordering every time, and when I get full, you say "come on Andy...". I miss you laughing at me when my pants don't fit halfway through a season of filming."
Maree's special appearance this weekend comes as Andy - who has become the face of the show after the exit of long-time judges Matt Preston, Gary Mehigan and George Calombaris in 2019 - brings in three new judges for the latest season of the hit reality cooking show.
Season 1 runner up Poh Ling Yeow, Michelin-starred chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, and food critic, Sofia Levin have joined the judges table, while the network describes Andy as the "ultimate MasterChef success story".
But while the former Maitland boy turned famous cook, food critic and co-owner of the Three Blue Ducks label continues to forge ahead in the kitchen, his roots are home-spun meals prepared by Maree in a true mum's-cooking dash.
"My experience in the family kitchen when the kids were growing up could only be described as unimaginative and repetitive," Maree said. "I certainly didn't have the patience, creativity and passion for cooking like Andy has. Instead, it was a very hurried cook - turning all the appliances up to the max with packets or cans of soup to add flavour, and the words "I'm sorry" used as we all sat down at the dining table.
"I couldn't even get the plating looking like it should be in the recipe book. Parents always want the best for their children and being at MasterChef with Andy showed me how truly happy he is at work.
"I got a real sense of Andy's loyalty, dedication and strong commitment that day."
Still, as much as Maree defers the kitchen work to the real master chef in the family, we're told Andy was well excited to have his mum join him on the tele.
"It was actually a really beautiful experience having Mum in the kitchen. Obviously, she's been my biggest fan since day one and has been there for me every step of the way," he said. "I think everyone felt how special our relationship is. Although Mum hasn't taught me everything I know about food, she's taught me so much about life and is the person who has taught me the most about me being me.
"So it was a lovely experience to share the MasterChef kitchen with Mum and something I'll never forget."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.