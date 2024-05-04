Armstrong poised for next mission in maiden home appearance

About 100 friends and family at the game, posters in shop-front windows in his home town and an almost perfect showing to go with it.
Knights rookie David Armstrong could hardly have enjoyed a more dream debut last week, starring in an 18-14 win over the Dolphins.
The 23-year-old, from the small rural town of Mungindi, described the experience this week as "unreal", "pretty crazy" and "real memorable".
Speaking to the media a few days after his maiden appearance, Armstrong was still coming down from his whirlwind past week.
The Indigenous talent happily reflected on the game, but after being named to start again on Sunday against the Warriors, his focus was on the next job.
"Last week is done now. I'm just looking forward to going and playing the Warriors and doing my best for the team," Armstrong said.
"Hopefully give the crowd a tough, gritty performance.
"I think we owe them a win over there, they turn up each week for us, I think they deserve a good performance and hopefully me and the boys can give that."
Armstrong might have taken off at Suncorp Stadium, but he now has to touch down at McDonald Jones Stadium for a huge test.
He'll be the last line of defence against a Warriors side featuring not only a burly forward pack, but some of the game's best ball-runners.
The likes of halfback Shaun Johnson, fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and centre Roger Tuivasa-Sheck are who Armstrong might have to try and stop.
"Just facing-off against some of their players ... it's pretty crazy," he said.
Playing fullback in place of injured Kalyn Ponga, Armstrong hailed the skipper's advice before his debut.
"Kalyn's been massive for me," he said. "It's unfortunate he is out for as long as he is. He's been probably one of my biggest supporters. He knew I was nervous and he took time out of his day to reach out to me; just go over the game and tell me ... to go out there and play my game."
