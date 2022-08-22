Cardiff Hawks junior Isaac Heeney has been named in this year's All-Australian squad.
AFL officials released the 44-player list on Monday following the completion of the regular rounds and ahead of the 2022 finals series.
Heeney, who notched up his 150th game recently, was one of four from the Sydney Swans to be recognised.
It was the first time the 26-year-old has received All-Australian honours, having been drafted in 2014 and debuting the next season.
Heeney, who previously attended Black Hill Public School and Maitland's All Saints College, kicked a career-best 46 goals from 22 appearances this campaign.
An All-Australian team of 22 will also be announced on Wednesday as part of the AFL awards.
The Swans defeated St Kilda in the last round on the weekend to seal a top-four spot and book a semi-final showdown with defending premiers Melbourne at the MCG on Friday, September 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
