Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

AFL: Cardiff Hawks junior Isaac Heeney named in All-Australian squad for first time

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 22 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SELECTION: Isaac Heeney visiting his old high school in Maitland. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Cardiff Hawks junior Isaac Heeney has been named in this year's All-Australian squad.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.