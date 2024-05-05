Torrie Lewis anchors Australia to Olympic relay spot amid photo finish

TORRIE Lewis has anchored Australia to an Olympic spot amid a dramatic photo finish at the World Relays Championships in the Bahamas on Sunday (AEST).
The former Newcastle schoolgirl and Macquarie Hunter Athletics Club member, managed to find the line narrowly ahead of Ivory Coast and Spain in heat three of the women's 4x100 metres.
However, Lewis and her Aussie sprint teammates Ebony Lane, Bree Masters and Ella Connolly faced a nervous post-race wait with results pending.
Germany were clear winners but the top two automatically booked tickets to the Games in Paris later this year, as well as progressing to Monday's decider in the Caribbean.
Australia eventually came out in front, also setting a new national record with a time of 42.83 seconds.
It will be the first time a women's 4x100m relay team has represented Australia at the Olympics since a home Games in Sydney in 2000.
USA, France, Poland, Canada, Great Britain and Netherlands were the other nations to qualify via results in the Bahamas on Sunday.
A repecharge round takes place on Monday with six positions still available for Paris.
Whitebridge runner Jemma Pollard is part of the Australian women's 4x400m relay squad, also scheduled to race on Sunday (11:05am).
