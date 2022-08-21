Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

University of Newcastle are into their first grand final in Newcastle championship netball, West power past Nova in semi-finals at National Park on August 20, 2022

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 21 2022 - 1:16am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARM WRESTLE: University of Newcastle proved too strong for Souths in a see-sawing major semi-final at National Park on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

University of Newcastle are through to their first Newcastle championship netball grand final after beating minor premiers Souths in a hard-fought battle at National Park on Saturday while West Leagues Balance powered through the other semi-final.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.