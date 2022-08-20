Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Rugby League: Macquarie snap Central's streak to move within one win of 2022 grand final

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated August 20 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRY TIME: Macquarie beat Central at St John Oval on Saturday. Picture: Peter Lorimer

Finals fever arrived in force at St John Oval on Saturday with Central reduced to 11 men at one stage and Macquarie now one win away from this year's Newcastle Rugby League decider.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.