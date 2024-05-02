Protest after squatters evicted from house earmarked for demolition

A group of squatters and their supporters staged a protest outside Kloster Ford on Thursday after police evicted them from the house they have been living in.
A group of about five people had been staying in a vacant home on Parry Street, Hamilton East which is owned by the Kloster Motor Group.
The dwelling has been earmarked for demolition to be replaced by a car park.
Kloster Motor Group and parent company Tony White Group were contacted for comment.
Quinn, who has been staying at the Parry Street property, said the group resorted to squatting as they had not been able to obtain private rentals and were "locked out of the housing market".
"A few of us had been looking on the rental market solidly for months," he said.
"We got exhausted. Some of us were sleeping at King Edward Park, sleeping in cars and at friends houses.
"There are basically no rental properties affordable for low incomes. We have continued to look for more secure rental properties with no luck.
"We have seen an increase in empty properties, but there's no disincentive for them to be left empty."
In a response to being asked about living in a home that was not theirs, Quinn said: "what right should anyone have to deprive people of housing?"
"Whether that is leaving houses empty for a long period of time, or turning liveable houses into parking lots," he said.
It is illegal to enter into enclosed lands without the consent of the owner, occupier or person apparently in charge of those lands or to remain on those lands after being asked by the owner, occupier or person apparently in charge of those lands to leave.
Quinn would not disclose how the group accessed the property, but denied breaking and entering. He said Kloster staff had visited the house in the days leading up to police attending.
More than a dozen police arrived about 10am Thursday and left giving the group until 1pm to pack their things and leave the property.
However by 1.30pm the police were not back, and the squatters with at least 20 supporters who had assembled and brought placards moved around to the footpath outside Kloster Ford on Tudor Street.
After some of the group attempted to approach Kloster management inside the building, police were called and ordered the group to move on - saying they were blocking the footpath, obstructing traffic and intimidating staff.
The group left the scene before 4.30pm apart from one female supporter who was arrested after not obeying the move on order.
A development application has been lodged with Newcastle council to demolish the house in question and one next door and build a car park on each lot.
Neighbour and friend of the group Naomi Hodgson said she was disappointed the building would be left vacant.
"It's very sad and shocking to see in a housing crisis," she said.
"I'm in my 40s and they're in their 20s. When I was their age it was quite easy to get a rental.
"Everybody has a right to have a roof over their heads.
"They've been quiet and respectful and made use of an otherwise empty home."
