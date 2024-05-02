Powerhouse Knights prop set to join Sydney NRLW club

Newcastle Knights NRLW coach Ben Jeffries expects Caitlan Johnston to give her all in a swansong 2024 campaign for her hometown club before she departs for Cronulla on a three-year deal.
Jeffries, who is yet to coach a game after being appointed Ronald Griffiths' successor in January, described Johnston's decision to quit the club on Thursday as "disappointing" but said he respected the Australian international's move.
"That decision was made recently," Jeffries told the Newcastle Herald.
"I understand it's a business decision from her end ... it's obviously disappointing being home-grown, but I do respect her decision and she knows that personally.
"She's assured me that for 2024, she's red and blue through and through, and then after that she'll move on to her next chapter."
Johnston, 23, a Windale Eagles junior, was announced by the Sharks on Thursday as a premier signing for the 2025-27 seasons.
The NSW and Australian representative has likely been recruited on a deal too good to refuse.
A former Indigenous All Stars captain, Johnston was the Knights' inaugural NRLW signing and is one of only two players who remain at the club from their maiden 2021 campaign, when they ran last.
But the powerhouse front-rower, and former club captain, has helped the Knights to back-to-back premiership triumphs the past two years.
"She's assured me she's going to play every part she can to make sure we go three-peat," Jeffries said.
The Knights will formally announce their 24-player NRLW squad on Friday.
Jeffries said 22 players had been locked in for 2024 before he arrived at the club, but he was pleased to have since added a winger and back-rower to the roster.
Newcastle begin their season against the Roosters at home on Thursday, July 25.
